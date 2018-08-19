Two Brothers Spot UFOs in First Trailer for Indie Sci-Fi 'Watch the Sky'

"I don't want the whole town getting into a panic over nothin'." Breaking Glass Pictures has debuted an official trailer for the indie sci-fi film Watch the Sky, which will be going straight to VOD coming up next week. Even though this isn't that impressive, we still like featuring cool indie films from up-and-coming filmmakers anyway. Watch the Sky is about two brothers who send a balloon into the sky in hopes of getting some of their own video footage of space. They end up getting more than they bargained for when they discover UFOs. The film features Renée O’Connor, Jed Sura, Luke Albright, Amie Farrell, Miracle Laurie, Carol Mansell, and introducing Karson Kern and Miles Muir. This looks super low budget, but I appreciate that they actually show the aliens in daylight (and not only at night). Might be a cool watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Alexander Murillo's Watch the Sky, direct from YouTube:

It began with a simple question: it's just one balloon in the entire sky, what's the worst that can happen? In an effort to capture amateur video of outer space, two young brothers unexpectedly find themselves in harm's way when an innocent science experiment becomes a day filled with unearthly events threatening their sleepy coastal town. Watch the Sky is both written and directed by LA-based filmmaker Alexander Murillo, making his feature directorial debut after a few documentaries and short films previously. Based on the graphic novel of the same name. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals before, as far as we know. Breaking Glass will release Murillo's Watch the Sky direct-to-VOD + DVD starting August 21st this month.