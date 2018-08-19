MOVIE TRAILERS

Two Brothers Spot UFOs in First Trailer for Indie Sci-Fi 'Watch the Sky'

by
August 19, 2018
Source: YouTube

Watch the Sky Trailer

"I don't want the whole town getting into a panic over nothin'." Breaking Glass Pictures has debuted an official trailer for the indie sci-fi film Watch the Sky, which will be going straight to VOD coming up next week. Even though this isn't that impressive, we still like featuring cool indie films from up-and-coming filmmakers anyway. Watch the Sky is about two brothers who send a balloon into the sky in hopes of getting some of their own video footage of space. They end up getting more than they bargained for when they discover UFOs. The film features Renée O’Connor, Jed Sura, Luke Albright, Amie Farrell, Miracle Laurie, Carol Mansell, and introducing Karson Kern and Miles Muir. This looks super low budget, but I appreciate that they actually show the aliens in daylight (and not only at night). Might be a cool watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Alexander Murillo's Watch the Sky, direct from YouTube:

Watch the Sky Trailer

Watch the Sky Poster

It began with a simple question: it's just one balloon in the entire sky, what's the worst that can happen? In an effort to capture amateur video of outer space, two young brothers unexpectedly find themselves in harm's way when an innocent science experiment becomes a day filled with unearthly events threatening their sleepy coastal town. Watch the Sky is both written and directed by LA-based filmmaker Alexander Murillo, making his feature directorial debut after a few documentaries and short films previously. Based on the graphic novel of the same name. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals before, as far as we know. Breaking Glass will release Murillo's Watch the Sky direct-to-VOD + DVD starting August 21st this month.

Find more posts: Sci-Fi, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK