Two Trailers for 'The Equalizer 2' Again Featuring Denzel Washington

"They're tying up loose ends." "Exactly." Sony Pictures has unveiled the first official trailer for the sequel The Equalizer 2, directed by Antoine Fuqua (Olympus Has Fallen, Southpaw, The Magnificent Seven). This is the follow-up to the surprising 2014 action hit The Equalizer, featuring Denzel Washington as Robert "The Equalizer" McCall, based on the 1980s TV series of the same name which originally starred Edward Woodward as McCall. Apparently this is Denzel's first sequel in his career. Aside from Washington, the cast includes Pedro Pascal, Melissa Leo, Jonathan Scarfe, Sakina Jaffrey, Ashton Sanders, Lexie Roth, Caroline Day, as well as Bill Pullman. Does this look better than the first film or not? It's hard to tell, seems like more of the same vengeful justice with a few intense twists. Don't mess with Denzel.

Here's the first two trailers (+ teaser poster) for Antoine Fuqua's The Equalizer 2, direct from YouTube:

"Not all enemies are created equal." Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) serves an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed – but how far will he go when that is someone he loves? The Equalizer 2 is directed by American filmmaker Antoine Fuqua, of the movies The Replacement Killers, Bait, Training Day, Tears of the Sun, King Arthur, Shooter, Brooklyn's Finest, Olympus Has Fallen, The Equalizer 1, Southpaw, as well as The Magnificent Seven previously. The screenplay is written by Richard Wenk, based on characters by Richard Lindheim and Michael Sloan. Sony Pictures will release Fuqua's The Equalizer 2 in theaters everywhere starting July 20th, 2018 later this summer. Who's excited now? How does that look?