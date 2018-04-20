Rupert Everett as Oscar Wilde in Full UK Trailer for 'The Happy Prince'

"I can make you happy." "Yes, you can." Lionsgate UK has released the trailer for Rupert Everett's film The Happy Prince, which he not only wrote and directed (and produced), but he also stars in it. Everett plays the infamous, talented writer Oscar Wilde, who was exiled from London at the end of the 1800s after it was discovered that he is gay. He spends most of his time in Paris, drunkenly making a fool of himself. The film's cast includes Colin Firth, Emily Watson, Colin Morgan, Edwin Thomas, Tom Wilkinson, and Anna Chancellor. This premiered at Sundance and played at Berlinale, but unfortunately it's an awful film, not only forgettable but the kind of film you want to scrub from your memory as soon as it's over. So boring and the filmmaking is very bad. I do not recommend this unless you're a really big Oscar Wilde fan.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Rupert Everett's The Happy Prince, direct from YouTube:

Rupert Everett directs and stars in the seldom-told story of the last days of exiled writer Oscar Wilde. Once the toast of London, Wilde is now a spent force. As he lies on his deathbed, the past comes flooding back to him, transporting him to other times and places. The Happy Prince is both written and directed by Golden Globe-nominated, English actor-filmmaker Rupert Everett, making his feature directorial debut with this film. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Berlin Film Festival. It's set to open in June in the UK, and May in other European countries. Sony Pictures Classics will release The Happy Prince in select US theaters, but hasn't set an exact release yet. Stay tuned.