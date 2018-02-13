US Trailer for 'Batman Ninja' Anime Movie Arriving on VOD This April

"I have my mind, my spirit, and all of you." Warner Bros has unveiled an official US trailer for the Japanese anime movie Batman Ninja, which re-imagines Batman as a samurai warrior who must save a town. We posted two awesome trailers for this movie late last year, and it looks seriously badass. WB also confirmed an official US release date - April 24th on VOD, then May 8th on Blu-ray/DVD for those who still need a hard copy. Batman Ninja is directed by Junpei Mizusaki with character design by Takashi Okazaki, and is about Batman defending a town in feudal Japan after being transported there by Gorilla Grodd's time displacement machine. The English voice cast includes Roger Craig Smith as Batman and Tony Hale as the Joker, plus Grey Griffin, Tara Strong, and Fred Tatasciore. That voice cast is pretty good, making this actually sound slick in English. I'm excited to see this no matter what, hope it's as awesome as it looks.

Here's the English-dubbed US trailer for Junpei Mizusaki's Batman Ninja, direct from WB's YouTube:

You can still watch the first Japanese trailer for Batman Ninja here, to see even more footage from this.

Batman (Kôichi Yamadera), along with a number of his allies and adversaries, finds himself transplanted from modern Gotham City to feudal Japan. Featuring the voices of Kôichi Yamadera, Wataru Takagi, Rie Kugimiya, and Ai Kakuma. Batman Ninja is directed by technical video game director Junpei Mizusaki, making his feature directorial debut in the movie world. The screenplay is written by manga writer Kazuki Nakashima (Kill La Kill). The English version of the script was adapted by Leo Chu and Eric Garcia. This was produced by Warner Bros Japan, and animated at Kamikaze Douga. Warner Bros will release Batman Ninja in Japan first in early 2018. The movie will arrive on VOD in the US starting April 24th, followed by a Blu-ray/DVD release May 8th. Pre-order on Amazon. "Batman Ninja will go beyond your imagination."