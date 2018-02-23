US Trailer for Claire Denis' 'Let the Sunshine In' with Juliette Binoche

"If I were you, I wouldn't torture myself." Sundance Selects + IFC Films have released an official US trailer for the latest film from French filmmaker extraordinaire Claire Denis, titled Let the Sunshine In, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Also titled Un beau soleil intérieur in French, the film stars Juliette Binoche as a middle aged, confident French woman dealing with a variety of unsuitable suitors in this romantic comedy. She meets a number of different men, each who have their own perks and quirks, and downsides as she figures out what romance means to her at this point in her life. The cast includes Xavier Beauvois, Philippe Katerine, Josiane Balasko, Sandrine Dumas, Nicolas Duvauchelle, and Alex Descas. This is a fun film with some fine French humor, but definitely not one of Claire Denis' best. Enjoy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ French poster) for Claire Denis' Let the Sunshine In, from YouTube:

An incandescent Juliette Binoche stars in this wry new film from the legendary Claire Denis. Isabelle is a Parisian artist looking for a meaningful romance as the film saunters elliptically through her encounters with an aggressive married man (Xavier Beauvois), a highly sensitive thespian (Nicolas Duvauchelle), a charming hairdresser (Paul Blain), a gentleman with commitment issues (Alex Descas) and finally, a mysterious fortune teller. Loosely inspired by Roland Barthes' "A Lover's Discourse," Let the Sunshine In showcases iconic French cinematic talents at the height of their powers. Let the Sunshine In, originally titled Un beau soleil intérieur, is directed by French filmmaker Claire Denis, of the films Beau Travail, Trouble Every Day, Friday Night, The Intruder, 35 Shots of Run, White Material, and Bastards previously. The screenplay is written by Christine Angot & Claire Denis. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Sundance/IFC will open Let the Sunshine In in select US theaters starting April 27th this spring.