MOVIE TRAILERS

US Trailer for Creative, Erotic, Gender-Fluid Adventure 'The Wild Boys'

by
July 30, 2018
Source: YouTube

The Wild Boys Trailer

"Not so clever now, Captain?" What do we have here? LGBTQ distributor Altered Innocence has debuted an official trailer for a very intriguing, edgy, erotic new art house film titled The Wild Boys, from Bertrand Mandico making his feature debut. The film is about five adolescent boys punished to go aboard a "haunted, dilapidated sailboat" where they're about to prepare for mutiny against the Captain, until they discover their destination. "Their port of call is a supernatural island with luxuriant vegetation and bewitching powers." The twist is that the five boys are all played by actresses, and it's about them discovering themselves. "Shot in gorgeous 16mm and brimming with eroticism, gender-fluidity, and humor, The Wild Boys will take you on journey you won’t soon forget." It's also similar in look and feel to films made by Guy maddin. I really don't know how else to describe this or what else to say, you just need to watch the trailer for a better idea.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Bertrand Mandico's The Wild Boys, direct from YouTube:

The Wild Boys Poster

The debut feature from Bertrand Mandico tells the tale of five adolescent boys (all played by actresses) enamored by the arts, but drawn to crime and transgression. After a brutal crime committed by the group and aided by TREVOR – a deity of chaos they can't control – they're punished to board a boat with a captain hell-bent on taming their ferocious appetites. After arriving on a lush island with dangers and pleasures abound the boys start to transform in both mind and body. The Wild Boys is both written and directed by French artist + filmmaker Bertrand Mandico, finally making his feature directorial debut after making over 15 short films previously. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year and other festivals, and already opened in France in February. Altered Innocence will release Mandico's The Wild Boys in select US theaters starting on August 24th. For more info, visit the official website. Anyone interested?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK