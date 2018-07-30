US Trailer for Creative, Erotic, Gender-Fluid Adventure 'The Wild Boys'

"Not so clever now, Captain?" What do we have here? LGBTQ distributor Altered Innocence has debuted an official trailer for a very intriguing, edgy, erotic new art house film titled The Wild Boys, from Bertrand Mandico making his feature debut. The film is about five adolescent boys punished to go aboard a "haunted, dilapidated sailboat" where they're about to prepare for mutiny against the Captain, until they discover their destination. "Their port of call is a supernatural island with luxuriant vegetation and bewitching powers." The twist is that the five boys are all played by actresses, and it's about them discovering themselves. "Shot in gorgeous 16mm and brimming with eroticism, gender-fluidity, and humor, The Wild Boys will take you on journey you won’t soon forget." It's also similar in look and feel to films made by Guy maddin. I really don't know how else to describe this or what else to say, you just need to watch the trailer for a better idea.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Bertrand Mandico's The Wild Boys, direct from YouTube:

The debut feature from Bertrand Mandico tells the tale of five adolescent boys (all played by actresses) enamored by the arts, but drawn to crime and transgression. After a brutal crime committed by the group and aided by TREVOR – a deity of chaos they can't control – they're punished to board a boat with a captain hell-bent on taming their ferocious appetites. After arriving on a lush island with dangers and pleasures abound the boys start to transform in both mind and body. The Wild Boys is both written and directed by French artist + filmmaker Bertrand Mandico, finally making his feature directorial debut after making over 15 short films previously. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year and other festivals, and already opened in France in February. Altered Innocence will release Mandico's The Wild Boys in select US theaters starting on August 24th. For more info, visit the official website. Anyone interested?