US Trailer for Korean Action 'Golden Slumber' from Noh Dong-seok

"You're dead if you get caught!" CJ Entertainment USA recently debuted this official US trailer for Golden Slumber, a Korean action thriller hitting US theaters later this month. There's a different Japanese film from a few years back that goes by the title Golden Slumber (a reference to the Beatles song), however this one is a Korean action film, and they're very different. From director Noh Dong-seok, Golden Slumber stars Gang Dong-won as Gun-woo, a courier who is framed for a bombing that kills a presidential candidate. He then goes on the run and must fight with all his strength to stay alive and clear his name. The film's full cast includes Kim Eui-sung, Han Hyo-joo, Kim Dae-myeung, and Kim Sung-kyun. This looks like a solid action film, with some double-crossing major twists typical of Korean cinema. I'm curious enough to watch.

Here's the official US trailer for Noh Dong-seok's Golden Slumber, direct from CJ's YouTube:

Gun-woo (Gang Dong-won) is an honest and hardworking courier who even won a Model Citizen Award for saving a singer from a robbery incident. Out of the blue, his old friend Moo-yeol comes to visit him at work. With just a short moment to enjoy the pleasant surprise, Gun-woo witnesses a bombing incident that kills a presidential candidate right before his eyes. Moo-yeol tells Gun-woo that he is responsible for the bombing and that everyone will come after him as it is the agency’s plan to make him the prime suspect. Gun-woo manages to flee from the scene but all evidence, including security camera footage, witness testimonies and fingerprints point toward him as the suspect. Teaming up with former secret agent Mr. Min (Kim Eui-sung), who is an old friend of Moo-yeol, they work to clear Gun-woo’s name as he fights with all his strength to stay alive. Golden Slumber is directed by Korean filmmaker Noh Dong-seok, of My Generation and Boys of Tomorrow previously. The screenplay is written by Kôtarô Isaka. CJ Entertainment will release Golden Slumber in select US theaters starting February 23rd later this month.