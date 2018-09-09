MOVIE TRAILERS

US Trailer for Metal Band, Road Trip Comedy 'Heavy Trip' from Finland

by
September 9, 2018
Source: YouTube

Heavy Trip Trailer

"Guys, we're gonna play a festival!" Doppelgänger Releasing has debuted an official trailer for an "offbeat comedy" from Finland titled Heavy Trip, about a heavy metal rock band that goes on a wild road trip to Norway. Turo is stuck in a small village where the best thing in his life is being the lead vocalist for the amateur metal band Impaled Rektum. The only problem? He and his bandmates have practiced for 12 years without playing a single gig. They land a festival in Norway, and decide it's now or never. They steal a van, a corpse, and even a new drummer in order to make their dreams a reality. Starring Johannes Holopainen, Minka Kuustonen, Ville Tiihonen (Hilska), Torstein Bjørklund, and Antti Heikkinen. Well what do you know, this actually looks very funny, the perfect way to make fun of this heavy metal band. Rock on.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Juuso Laatio & Jukka Vidgren's Heavy Trip, from YouTube:

Heavy Trip Poster

In this offbeat comedy from Finland, Turo is stuck in a small village where the best thing in his life is being the lead vocalist for the amateur metal band Impaled Rektum. The only problem? He and his bandmates have practiced for 12 years without playing a single gig. The guys get a surprise visitor from Norway -- the promoter for a huge heavy metal music festival -- and decide it's now or never. They steal a van, a corpse, and even a new drummer in order to make their dreams a reality. Heavy Trip is co-directed by Finnish filmmakers Juuso Laatio & Jukka Vidgren, both making their feature directorial debut after a few shorts and other work. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival, and also played at Cinepocalypse and Fantasia. Doppelgänger will open Heavy Trip in select theaters starting October 5th, VOD the week after.

Find more posts: Foreign Film, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10- 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK