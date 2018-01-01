Very Cool Trailer for Vintage Time Travel Indie Comedy 'Future '38'

"See you in 1938." Let's kick off the New Year by taking a time travel trip into 2018! A trailer has launched for a wacky little indie film titled Future '38, a spoof of classic screwball comedies from the 1930s. The story involves a man being sent via time travel into the future, 80 years ahead to the year 2018, to help them figure out how to solve their problems in the past. Something about defeating Hitler, but then he falls for a young lady, and it all becomes a big mess. The film's cast features Betty Gilpin, Nick Westrate, Ethan Phillips, Sean Young, Robert John Burke, and Ilana Becker, with an appearance by Neil deGrasse Tyson. This actually looks very fun! Yes, it's super cheesy, but it seems like they nailed the tone and balance of humor and quirk and screwball-ness for a very amusing, entertaining little film. Might be worth a watch.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Jamie Greenberg's Future '38, direct from YouTube (via TMB):

The Peppiest Picture of 1938! An American Agent Travels Through Time to Hamstring Hitler! Transported to the year 2018 AD, he finds a strange world of silvery skyscrapers, connected computers, and working women! He hobnobs with hoodlums, infuriates the Fuhrer, and goes gaga for a gal 80 years his junior! To save the world he must leave his love behind… What will he choose?! (Shucks that'd be telling! …You'll have to BUY A TICKET!) Pleasure beyond measure in this future-feature… In stunning 1938 Spect-a-color. Future '38 is both written and directed by American comedian / writer / filmmaker Jamie Greenberg, of only the film Stags previously. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise as far as we know. Future '38 will be released direct-to-VOD starting on January 2nd, 2018 this month. Anyone interested?