Very Weird Trailer for 'The Further Adventures of Walt's Frozen Head'

"I used to know and approve everything that went on around here…" So, this is one of the strangest trailers we've seen in a while. A few years back at the Sundance Film Festival, a funky little film titled Escape from Tomorrow premiered. They filmed it secretly at Disneyland without Disney's involvement, and pretty much everyone expected it would never be released. But it did get released and is available on Netflix. Now five years later, another odd film has popped up that was filmed entirely in secret at Disney World in Orlando, without Disney being aware at all. It's called The Further Adventures of Walt's Frozen Head and involves a Disney employee discovering Walt Disney's frozen head and kidnapping it for a day in the Magic Kingdom. Yeah, it's weird. This doesn't look good, but it does look like it's another fun anti-Disney creation.

First trailer for Benjamin Lancaster's The Further Adventures of Walt's Frozen Head, on YouTube:

The Further Adventures of Walt's Frozen Head is a quirky comedy about the unlikely friendship between the frozen head of Walt and Peter, a Magic Kingdom Cast Member. During his yearly dethaw to oversee the direction of his company and guard his creative legacy, Walt demands to be allowed up to see his final dream, Walt Disney World. When management scoffs, he recruits Peter to kidnap him for a day in the Magic Kingdom. The Further Adventures of Walt's Frozen Head is both written and directed by filmmaker Benjamin Lancaster, of films Finding Xanadu: The Life and Films of Samuel W. Truss and Lightning in a Bottle previously. This film was made without the approval, knowledge, or permission of The Walt Disney Company. Visit their official website for more info. No release date has been set yet. Stay tuned. Thoughts?