Veterans Support Each Other in Trailer for Doc 'We Are Not Done Yet'

"The other side […] are the stories of the effect of war on human beings who take up the call." HBO has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary titled We Are Not Done Yet, which is a 40-minute short doc that will premiere on HBO in early November. Directed by filmmaker Sareen Hairabedian and produced by Jeffrey Wright, We Are Not Done Yet profiles a group of veterans and active-duty service members as they come together to combat past and current traumas through the written word, sharing their experiences in a United Service Organizations (USO) writing workshop. This looks like a very emotional, deeply moving, empowering film about how important it is for veterans and service members to support each other as a way of coping with the mental struggles that come with war. It looks like it's worth your attention for their sake.

Here's the official trailer for Sareen Hairabedian's doc We Are Not Done Yet, from HBO's YouTube:

This documentary follows ten U.S. veterans and active-duty service members from varied backgrounds who come together at the USO Warrior and Family Center in Bethesda, Md. for a workshop led by poet Seema Reza and Community Building Art Works. Striving to combat their traumatic military pasts via the written word, they share fears, vulnerabilities and victories, using their writing as a tool for bonding, empowerment and healing, and engaging in a live performance of a collaborative poem at Washington, D.C.’s Lansburgh Theater under the direction of actor Jeffrey Wright. We Are Not Done Yet is directed by Jordanian-American filmmaker Sareen Hairabedian, an animator in addition to a director - see more of her work on Vimeo. This just premiered at the GI Film Festival San Diego last month. HBO will release We Are Not Done Yet streaming exclusively starting on November 8th next month. Who's interested in this?