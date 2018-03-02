Vikander & McAvoy in New US Trailer for Wim Wenders' 'Submergence'

"I want to be beside you…" Samuel Goldwyn Films has revealed a new official US trailer for the romantic drama thriller titled Submergence, the latest feature made by prolific German filmmaker Wim Wenders. We posted the original international trailer for this when it arrived in January, now we get to see a bit more with this US trailer. The film stars Alicia Vikander and James McAvoy as lovers, who are separated and isolated: "In a room with no windows on the eastern coast of Africa, an Englishman, James More, is held captive by jihadist fighters. Thousands of miles away in the Greenland Sea, Danielle Flinders prepares to dive in a submersible to the ocean floor. In their confines they are drawn back to the Christmas of the previous year, where a chance encounter on a beach in Normandy led to an intense and enduring romance." The cast includes Alexander Siddig, Celyn Jones, and Reda Kateb. A tad bit cheesy but might be good.

You can still watch the first international trailer for Submergence here, for even more footage from this.

Danielle Flinders (Alicia Vikander) and James More (James McAvoy) meet by chance in a remote hotel in Normandy where they both prepare for a dangerous mission. They fall in love almost against their will, but soon recognize in each other the love of their lives. When they have to separate, we find out that James works for the British Secret Service. He's involved in a mission in Somalia to track down a source for suicide bombers infiltrating Europe. Danielle 'Danny' Flinders is a bio-mathematician working on a deep sea diving project to support her theory about the origin of life on our planet. Soon, they are worlds apart. James is taken hostage by Jihadist fighters and has no way of contacting Danny, and she has to go down to the bottom of the ocean in her submersible, not even knowing if James is still alive… Submergence is directed by prolific German filmmaker Wim Wenders, of the features Land of Plenty, The Million Dollar Hotel, Paris Texas, Hammett, The American Friend, Palermo Shooting, and Every Thing Will Be Fine most recently. The screenplay is written by Erin Dignam, based on J.M. Ledgard's novel. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Submergence opens in select US theaters starting on April 13th this spring.