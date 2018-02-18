MOVIE TRAILERS

Vuyo Dabula in Official Trailer for Western 'Five Fingers for Marseilles'

by
February 18, 2018
Source: YouTube

Five Fingers for Marseilles Trailer

"Marseilles was never free, but it will be. Change is coming." EntertainmentOne has unveiled a new full-length official trailer for the action western film Five Fingers for Marseilles, which first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. We posted the teaser trailer for this "neo-western" set in South Africa just before the festival last year, now we have a full theatrical trailer. The story follows a young boy whose life is changed forever when he kills two corrupt policemen in a South African shanty town. Decades later, he finally heads home but his return brings out his enemies who go after him and all of his friends. The film stars Vuyo Dabula as Tau, along with Hamilton Dhlamini, Zethu Dlomo, Kenneth Nkosi, Mduduzi Mabaso, Aubrey Poolo, Lizwi Vilakazi, Warren Masemola, Anthony Oseyemi, Jerry Mofokeng, plus Kenneth Fok. This looks very cool, very gritty. I'm quite curious to check it out, still has my attention.

Here's the full trailer (+ poster) for Michael Matthews' Five Fingers for Marseilles, direct on YouTube:

Five Fingers for Marseilles Movie

You can still watch the festival teaser trailer for Five Fingers for Marseilles here, to see a bit more footage.

Apartheid South Africa: The community of Railway, attached to the remote town of Marseilles, are the victims of brutal police oppression and only the young "Five Fingers" are willing to stand up to them. Their battle is heartfelt but innocent, until hot-headed Tau kills two policemen in an act of passion. He flees, leaving his brothers and friends behind, but his action has triggered a conflict that will leave both Marseilles and the Five Fingers changed. Twenty years later, Tau is released from prison, now a feared and brutal outlaw, "The Lion of Marseilles." But scarred and empty, he renounces violence and returns home desiring only to reconnect with those he left behind. Five Fingers for Marseilles is directed by South African filmmaker Michael Matthews, making his feature directorial debut after a couple of short films previously. The screenplay is written by Sean Drummond. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. The film opens in South Africa this April, but still has no US release date set yet. Your thoughts?

