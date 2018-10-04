Wahlberg & Byrne in Another International Trailer for 'Instant Family'

"Keep in mind folks - it is not going to be easy…" Paramount Pictures UK has released a new international trailer for the upcoming holiday comedy Instant Family, the latest movie by Sean Anders (of Sex Drive, That's My Boy, Horrible Bosses 2, Daddy's Home 1 & 2). Instant Family is inspired by the real events from the life of writer/director Sean Anders, telling the story of a couple that find themselves in over their heads when they adopt three children. Starring Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Octavia Spencer, Tig Notaro, Isabela Moner, plus Margo Martindale. This really looks so bad, so bad, and so cliche, and painfully unfunny. I would much rather see a movie where they adopt kittens, not kids, than this crap. But that's me.

Here's the new international trailer (+ poster) for Sean Anders' Instant Family, direct from YouTube:

When Pete (Mark Wahlberg) and Ellie (Rose Byrne) decide to start a family, they stumble into the world of foster care adoption. They hope to take in one small child but when they meet three siblings, including a rebellious fifteen year old girl (Isabela Moner), they find themselves speeding from zero to three kids overnight. Now, Pete and Ellie must hilariously try to learn the ropes of instant parenthood in the hopes of becoming a family. Instant Family is directed by American filmmaker Sean Anders, director of the films Never Been Thawed, Sex Drive, That's My Boy, Horrible Bosses 2, and Daddy's Home 1 & 2 previously. The screenplay is written by Sean Anders and John Morris, based on Anders own life. Paramount Pictures will release Anders' Instant Family in theaters everywhere starting November 16th this fall. First impression?