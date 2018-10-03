Watch: 2-Minute Horror Short Film 'Tap' Directed by Dave Bundtzen

"Tap - - If You Hear It… It's Too Late." It's October! That means it's time to start featuring some new horror short films to get everyone, and keep everyone, in the horror movie mood throughout this month. Up first is a two-minute short film titled Tap, from director Dave Bundtzen. The film won Best Horror Short Film at the Top Shorts Film Festival, and it's a surprisingly scary, but quick watch. Tap stars Katherine Celio and Mike Dinsmore. This reminds me of the short Where Is It we featured last year in the fall. I always enjoy shorts like this because it shows how films can be quite effective at scares within just a few minutes of time.

Thanks to Dave for the tip on this - from YouTube. Brief logline: "Tap is about Amanda (Katherine Celio) who is awoken in the middle of the night by a tapping sound. Soon the terror begins." Tap is written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Dave Bundtzen - visit his official website or follow him for more updates @DaveBundtzen. Produced by Marcella Cortland and Dave Bundtzen. Featuring cinematography by Gavin V. Murray; and music composed by Alex Winkler. The short won Best Horror Short Film at the Top Shorts Film Festival this year. For more info, visit the YouTube page. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?