Watch: 3 Wonderful Movie Montages from the 90th Academy Awards

"For me, the movies are like a machine that generates empathy… It lets you understand a little bit more about different hopes, aspirations, dreams…" Roger Ebert nailed it with that speech. It can't really be said any better. As someone who has dedicated all their time to the glory of movies, I am already madly in love with them. I've watched the Academy Awards every year for as long as I can remember. During the Oscars show this year, they aired two incredible movie montages, and a few other segments that were some of the best they've made in years. Did they finally hire some of the best supercut editors from Vimeo/YouTube? It seems like it. The main "90 Years of Oscars" montage is one of their best ever - it'll whisk you away into the amazing, exhilarating, breathtaking, beautiful world of movies, and remind you why we love them so much.

Here's the wonderful 90 Years of Oscars movie montage from the 90th Academy Awards:

Here's the full video montage Honoring the Military from the 90th Academy Awards:

Here's the inspiring video segment on Representation from the 90th Academy Awards:

Bonus! Here's the opening "old timey" introduction to the 90th Academy Awards show:

Thank you to SlashFilm for the tip on these embeds. These montages are important to share, and I love watching them over and over. The first one features so many movies that aren't Oscar nominees, but are still important in culture even today. They might just inspire someone to go see something they haven't seen yet, and change the world, or become a better person, or make movies, or tell stories about unique people. I love the quote from Kumail Nanjiani in the Representation segment: "Some of my favorite movies are movies by straight white dudes about straight white dudes. Now straight white dudes can watch movies starring me, and YOU relate to that. It's not that hard, I've done it my whole life." Yep. Nice work, The Academy, on these wonderful montages. "Go make your movie. We need your movie. I need your movie. So go make it."