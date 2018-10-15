Watch: '404' - Scary New Short Horror Film Directed by Daniel Mattei

"404 - Not Found." Another nifty new horror short to feature in October, this one just released online today. 404 is made by up-and-coming Phoenix-based filmmaker Daniel Mattei, and it's another fun horror film that involves computers. 404 stars Jared Stewart, with John Brennan as the creature. I like the slow burn of the creepiness in this one, taking its time to build the tension once he notices something weird going on. Daniel gives us this warning: "the next time you click on a link and get a 404 message, the next time you get the scary sneaking suspicion that your phone is keeping tabs on you, remember this short horror film, and stay away from your screens, because you're probably right. You're not alone, but it doesn’t matter who's watching you, but what!" Hopefully there isn't going to be a demon hiding behind your next 404 error.

Thanks to Daniel for the tip on this film. Original description from YouTube: "An overworked employee is working late into the night, The sound of clicking keys is the only noise echoing amongst the empty cubicles and hallways. But when his computer begins acting strangely, he gets the overwhelming and horrifying sense that he is being watched." 404 is written, directed, edited by American filmmaker Daniel Mattei - follow him @mattedt. Produced by Johnny Meier, and with cinematography by Paulie Jorquera. Featuring music licensed on Artlist by Max Herve. "This scary short horror film deals with the darkest parts of the web and the most terrifying corridors of the digital realm. 404 asks the question, what happens when the digital world mixes with the physical?" For more info, visit YouTube. To see more short films, click here. Thoughts?