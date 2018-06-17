Watch: 80's Arcade Throwback Short Film 'Tank' from Stu Maschwitz

Ready player one? Insert coin to play. This two-minute short film Tank is an exciting, nerdy throwback to 80's arcade games and it's a must watch for geeks everywhere. Tank is made by Red Giant's Chief Creative Officer, Stu Maschwitz (@5tu), who wanted to make something to pay homage to vector arcade games of the 80's - specifically Battlezone and Star Wars, though this definitely has a Tron vibe. This also features a totally rad electro score created by Ben Worley. This isn't just all about the visuals - there's a cool story to follow as well. Tank is a fun, homemade short film that is super geeky and yet isn't worthless entertainment. This is why I love short films - they're always so creatively unique and have something to say. Watch below.

Original description from YouTube: "Introducing Tank, a new short film from Red Giant's Chief Creative Officer, Stu Maschwitz. In a visual homage to vector arcade games of the 80’s (like Battlezone and Star Wars), Tank tells the story of a team of pilots that must take on a weapon of mass destruction in a battle to save their world." Tank is directed and created by Stu Maschwitz - follow him on Twitter @5tu. "Putting aside current 3D modeling techniques, Stu looked to the past and built the world of Tank entirely in Adobe After Effects, using math, code, and hundreds of hours of painstaking animation work." You can watch the "Making of Tank" here to learn more about Stu's journey in telling this story. To see more shorts, click here.