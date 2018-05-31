Watch: A Computer Virus Unleashes Hell in 'Eldritch Code' Short Film

"What did you do this time, Samantha?" Those pesky computer viruses! Always causing chaos. But not like this, never like this! Eldritch Code is an excellent, nerdy, Lovecraftian short film made by filmmaker Ivan Radovic, based on a story by Glen Cadigan & Chee from the Cthulhu Tales comic books. The story is about an IT guy who has to stop a computer virus before it gets out of hand and unleashes hell, but this ain't your regular virus. You'll see what I mean when you watch it. Eldritch Code stars Martin Hendrikse and Lisa Bearpark. I really dig the uber-geeky 90s vibe, the synth score, and real computer code, which all makes this massively entertaining to watch in a nice 10 minute package. Just don't download anything suspicious.

Thanks to Glen for the tip on this. Description from Vimeo: "A dedicated IT-guy must stop a computer virus from spreading, unaware about the cosmic horrors he is about to release." Eldritch Code is directed and created by filmmaker Ivan Radovic, who's based in Stockholm. With cinematography by Majaq Julen and music by David Ristrand. The short is based on "One of Those Days", a short story by Glen Cadigan & Chee which originally appeared in the comic book Cthulhu Tales #6, published by the Los Angeles based BOOM! Studios. Eldritch Code has spent the last year at over 30 film festivals in 14 countries, covering 4 continents. For more info on the short, visit their Facebook page. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?