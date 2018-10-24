Watch: A.I. Co-Written Sci-Fi Short 'Progress Bar' by Peter McCoubrey

"These days, you think you met your soulmate. Next thing you know, they change their number and steal all your stuff." Can artificial intelligence actually write intelligent scripts? Or at least – interesting scripts? Progress Bar is the latest film partially created by artificial intelligence (the short film Sunspring was the first one). This experimental short film about relationships "attempts to harness the inherent absurdity of dialogue generated by A.I. by placing it within the confines of a more traditional (human-written) narrative film structure." Starring Jennifer Kim, Lucy Walters, and Kevin Breznahan. Made by the same team behind the other shorts The Grey Matter and Therefore I Am that we've featured previously. Worth a watch.

Original description from Vimeo: "In a near future, a woman navigates a virtual customer service call via her own avatar and digital assistant." Progress Bar is directed by filmmaker Peter McCoubrey, one half of the McCoubrey Brothers. Follow him @petermccoubrey or see more of his work on Vimeo. This film was written and directed by a human, however, LEXI's dialogue was generated by RivetAI, an artificial intelligence program. From the same producers behind 2016's "A.I. scripted" viral hit short film Sunspring. Featuring cinematography by Luke McCoubrey, and music composed by Ron Patane.