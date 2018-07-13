Watch: 'A Report Of Connected Events' Video Fuses Cinema & Reality

"In the end we’ll all become stories. Make sure yours will be the greatest ever told." An impressive promo video has been created titled A Report Of Connected Events, made by PostPanic as a "branded content film" for Liberty Global. Directed by Mischa Rozema, this video combines cinema/storytelling with reality by implementing moments from film & TV into actual real footage of our world. This is almost like one of those images where you have to find all of the pop culture references, but with even more going on because they're hidden in every scene and every shot of this. Some of it is cool, some of it is crazy, some of it is weird - like the fully rendered Ghibli characters. I still think it is worth a watch because it is so unique and geeky.

From the official description: "A Report Of Connected Events is a branded content film directed by Mischa Rozema and produced by PostPanic. Celebrating the power of storytelling, it was commissioned by Nuna9 on behalf of their client, Liberty Global. Filmed in Paris, the piece explores iconic moments in film and television history, blurring the lines between our reality and some of our favourite stories." The full film is now available on Vimeo. Rozema adds: "With all the creative freedom we were granted, I wanted to create a genuine cinematic and emotional experience. I looked to actively engage the viewer with contemporary visual stories, which are imbedded in our collective psyches." Go here for more. For more shorts, click here.