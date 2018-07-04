Watch: Aaron Beckum's Comedic Short 'Born Forlorn' Shot on 35mm

"Take the shortcut - though the middle of the desert." Another entertaining new short film to watch. Born Forlorn is a "crossover between a musical, comedic short film, and music video" from filmmaker/musician Aaron Beckum, who has made a few other shorts previously (seen here). This is his latest work and it's an amusing, kooky, funky little adventure of sorts. Born Forlorn was shot on 35mm and follows a broken-hearted country western singer with sights set on Hollywood. The cast includes Beckum as Dion Horn, plus Michael Wilson as "Friend with Computer" & Chantal Anderson as "Annie on the Answering Machine". This is a quirky and unusual musical short, worth watching whenever you're in the mood for something odd.

Original description from Vimeo: "In this dry adventure comedy, a down on his luck country/western singer tries to make it to Hollywood by driving 100 mph through the middle of the desert." Born Forlorn is written & directed by filmmaker/musician Aaron Beckum, who has made a number of other short films and music videos previously. Follow him on Twitter @aaronbeckum and see more of his work on Vimeo. The short is produced by Molly Ortiz, featuring cinematography by Drew Bienemann, with an original musical score by John Bowers. "A crossover between a musical, comedic short film, and music video, this was a passion project for Aaron." For more info on Aaron, head to Strike Anywhere. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?