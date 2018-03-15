Watch: Amusing Animated Short Film 'Cowboyland' Made in Bratislava

Saddle up, boys! Time to round up the bad guys. Watch this amusing 4-minute animated short film titled Cowboyland, made by filmmaker David Stumpf as his Bachelor Film at the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava. This animated short played at the Annecy Festival and Animation Festival Hiroshima in 2016, as well as a few other fests, and it's finally available to watch online for free. The film is described by Stumpf as an "anti-dressage" story about a drunken cowboy sheriff, who is "unable to realize the steed he's trying to ride is actually a child's wooden horse." He animated this short by hand, with pencil and paper, and it took 6 months to complete: 4 months animating, 1 month coloring and scanning, and 1 month of post-production.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip. Brief synopsis on Vimeo: "According to the justice of the Wild West, thieves must be punished. But when the sheriff's horse breaks, and there is no-one to oversee justice, it's hard to forecast if justice stays justice." Cowboyland is directed by animation filmmaker David Stumpf, made as his Bachelor Film at the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava. Stumpf told Short of the Week that, "Since I had little time to prepare, so many things were improvised and I handled them step by step. Most of the ideas were based on my notebook, full of drunken cowboys, naked women, bandits, and hens." For more info on the short + awards, visit their official Tumblr site. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?