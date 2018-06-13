Watch: Amusing Animated Superhero Short 'Rebooted' About Owl Guy

"All these camera moves are really scrambling my eggs!" Pow! Zam! Boom! In honor of the Annecy Film Festival for animation this week, I'm featuring a few animated short films that are worth watching. Next up is a fun one titled Rebooted, a 3D animated short film made by Sagar Arun and Rachel Kral from Ringling College of Art and Design. The concept of this involves a retro comic book superhero being introduced to the gritty, dark "rebooted" version of himself. It's an amusing riff on Batman and all the current DC superhero movies with dark, brooding characters. It's not the best short ever, but it's a very clever idea executed well.

Original description from Vimeo: "Owl Guy, a retro comic book superhero, is suddenly introduced to his rebooted counterpart." Rebooted is co-directed by filmmakers Sagar Arun and Rachel Kral. This was created at Ringling College of Art and Design. Featuring music by Corey Wallace. All three characters are voiced by Raul Ceballos. You can find more of Sagar Arun's work on Vimeo here. And you can find more of Rachel Kral's work on her website here. Both are currently studying at Ringling, working on more projects. For more info on the short film, visit its Facebook page. To see more shorts, click here. What did you think?