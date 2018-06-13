WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Amusing Animated Superhero Short 'Rebooted' About Owl Guy

by
June 13, 2018
Source: Vimeo

Rebooted Short Film

"All these camera moves are really scrambling my eggs!" Pow! Zam! Boom! In honor of the Annecy Film Festival for animation this week, I'm featuring a few animated short films that are worth watching. Next up is a fun one titled Rebooted, a 3D animated short film made by Sagar Arun and Rachel Kral from Ringling College of Art and Design. The concept of this involves a retro comic book superhero being introduced to the gritty, dark "rebooted" version of himself. It's an amusing riff on Batman and all the current DC superhero movies with dark, brooding characters. It's not the best short ever, but it's a very clever idea executed well.

Original description from Vimeo: "Owl Guy, a retro comic book superhero, is suddenly introduced to his rebooted counterpart." Rebooted is co-directed by filmmakers Sagar Arun and Rachel Kral. This was created at Ringling College of Art and Design. Featuring music by Corey Wallace. All three characters are voiced by Raul Ceballos. You can find more of Sagar Arun's work on Vimeo here. And you can find more of Rachel Kral's work on her website here. Both are currently studying at Ringling, working on more projects. For more info on the short film, visit its Facebook page. To see more shorts, click here. What did you think?

Find more posts: Animation, Short Film, To Watch

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK