Watch: Animated Short Film 'The Head Vanishes' Made by Franck Dion

"Today's my birthday, and I'm treating myself to a trip to the seaside, as I do every year." In honor of the Annecy Film Festival for animation this week, I'm featuring a few good animated short films that are worth watching. This one actually won Best Short Film at Annecy back in 2016, and it's finally available online for viewing. The Head Vanishes is the latest short made by award-winning animation filmmaker Franck Dion, inspired by his great-grandmother, and the challenges of dementia. "The Head Vanishes is about the imagination of someone who is interpreting the world around her. It's an evanescent vision of things, just like Jacqueline's memory." The animation style is a bit clunky, but it's a heartfelt story. Watch in full below.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip. Original description from Vimeo: "Jacqueline has lost her mind a bit, but whatever, for her trip to the seaside, she has decided to take the train by herself, like a big girl!" The Head Vanishes is both written and directed by French filmmaker/animator/illustrator Franck Dion, a former actor and theatre set designer who made his first short in 2003 - you can view more of his work on Vimeo. Featuring music by Pierre Caillet. This won Best Short at Annecy 2016, and played at numerous other festivals the last few years. The short is inspired by Franck's great-grandmother, who had dementia and passed away when he was 11. For more, visit the film's Vimeo. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?