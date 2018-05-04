Watch: Animated Short 'Life Cycles' About Breaking Out of Our Routine

"If we don't act now…" Take a moment to watch this and think about your own life. This sobering animated short film is about how our daily and weekly routines are the same thing over and over (and over). And yet nothing changes? Only if we can change it ourselves. Life Cycles is a 4-minute animated short directed by Ross Hogg, that won the BAFTA Scotland award for Best Animation in 2017. This short is so effective at making us all see how mundane and repetitive everything in our lives is, and how important it is to shake up that routine. This idea started out as an animated diary, and it eventually became this film which hopefully connects with each viewer in its own way. And maybe, just maybe, it will get you to try something different.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip. Description from Vimeo: "An observational exploration of routine, monotony, attention and distraction. Will we continue to let events pass us by uncontested, or will we decide to break the cycle?" Life Cycles is designed, directed, and animated by Edinburgh-based filmmaker Ross Hogg (follow him @MrRossHogg) - you can find more of his past work on Vimeo. Or you can also check out his official website. "I realised I seemed to be more interested in the mundane or insignificant aspects or observations that may normally go overlooked. This eventually led to the creation of what could be seen as an animated diary. I was especially interested in how these inconsequential (often trivial) moments related to the more serious issues which were going on at the time," Hogg explains.