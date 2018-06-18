WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Spiritual Short Film 'I Do Not Sleep' by Sophie Monks Kaufman

by
June 18, 2018
Source: Vimeo

I Do Not Sleep Short Film

"I've missed you so much… It's a great pleasure to see you and your young man." Watch this new dramatic short film I Do Not Sleep, made by talented writer Sophie Monks Kaufman, who writes for Little White Lies. This is Sophie's first short film, which she wrote and directed, and it took 10 months to complete - even though it only runs 10 minutes. The short is about a grieving young woman who finds that the spirit of a lost loved one is still shaping her relationships. The cast includes Richard Kiess as Max, Elizabeth Sankey as Clarisse, with Linda Large. I love all the shots of the trees in this, and how spiritual the film is. Enjoy it.

Embedded from Vimeo. Official synopsis: "An awkward social encounter is elevated by supernatural bonds when Clarisse introduces her boyfriend, Max, to a family member who lives in the forest." I Do Not Sleep is written and directed by Sophie Monks Kaufman, a London-based film critic and writer for Little White Lies, making her directorial debut. Follow her @sopharsogood. Featuring music by Jeremy Warmsley, cinematography by Jordan Stephens. Sophie says "it took 10 months" to make. "It's quiet & atmosphere-driven so watch with quality sound & vision for max resonance!" For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?

