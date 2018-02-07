Watch: Camping Horror Short Film 'Crittus' Made by Marcus Alqueres

Watch where you camp. Beware of Crittus! Another well-made horror short that you all should check out. Crittus is written and directed by Canadian-Brazilian filmmaker Marcus Alqueres, a proof-of-concept for a nifty horror project that could be a feature. The story follows a guy named Sean, played by Felipe Abib, out on a soul-searching camping trip who encounters something weird in the forest. What could it be? You have to watch to find out. I quite like how this seems to be play like it's a typical camping horror, but then throws a few cool twists into the mix. I definitely would like to see more from this. Alqueres is already set to work on a few other feature projects, so there's plenty to watch out for from this filmmaker. Beware.

Here's the film's official description: "Filmed on a micro-budget, Crittus is a horror proof-of-concept short following the protagonist, Sean (Felipe Abib), during a soul-searching camping trip which leads him into a trap by a malevolent presence." Crittus is directed, produced, edited, and written by Canadian-Brazilian filmmaker Marcus Alqueres - follow him @marcusalqueres. Marcus has worked in visual effects before, and also made the short The Flying Man, and is currently set to direct the horror thriller Snowblind starring Karl Urban. Alqueres' Crittus features cinematography by Stefano Capuzzi Lapietra, with a score by Roger Lima and Eduardo Aram. For more details, visit the film's Vimeo. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?