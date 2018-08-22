WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Captivating Sci-Fi Short 'Instant' Produced by Roddenberry Ent.

by
August 22, 2018
Source: YouTube

Instant Short Film

"I want to see the future…" "What's in the future…?" Another compelling short film to watch, with a bit of a sci-fi twist. Instant is a short film directed by Alex Albrecht, produced by Roddenberry Entertainment, lead by Eugene "Rod" Roddenberry, who is the son of legendary Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and Majel Barrett. After a desperate criminal takes a bar hostage, six people must face their demons - past and present - in order to survive. But one of them is keeping a big secret that could change everything in an instant. The film stars Tyler Hilton, Manu Intiraymi, Phil Morris, Emily Chang, Tony Janning, and Tara Perry. This short has a few strong performances, working with an intriguing script that explores some engaging ideas. I wish this was a bit shorter, might be more effective, but it's still a good short. Enjoy.

Instant Short Film Poster

Thanks to SyFy Wire for the tip on this. Original description from YouTube: "A desperate criminal takes five people hostage without the knowledge that one has a secret, and time is running out." Instant is directed by filmmaker-producer Alex Albrecht - follow him @alexalbrecht. You can also find more of his work on his official website. The screenplay is written by Todd Beauchamp. Including music by Corey Allen Jackson; and cinematography by Jonathan Bruno. Executive producer Rod Roddenberry explains to SyFy why they made this: "We did it because we loved it and hopefully other people will too, but after the panel there were a few people that we talked to and heard from that shed a tear. Every time I watch it I get teary eyed. It’s definitely a personal project." For more info, visit Roddenberry's website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?

Find more posts: Sci-Fi, Short Film, To Watch

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK