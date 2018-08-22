Watch: Captivating Sci-Fi Short 'Instant' Produced by Roddenberry Ent.

"I want to see the future…" "What's in the future…?" Another compelling short film to watch, with a bit of a sci-fi twist. Instant is a short film directed by Alex Albrecht, produced by Roddenberry Entertainment, lead by Eugene "Rod" Roddenberry, who is the son of legendary Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and Majel Barrett. After a desperate criminal takes a bar hostage, six people must face their demons - past and present - in order to survive. But one of them is keeping a big secret that could change everything in an instant. The film stars Tyler Hilton, Manu Intiraymi, Phil Morris, Emily Chang, Tony Janning, and Tara Perry. This short has a few strong performances, working with an intriguing script that explores some engaging ideas. I wish this was a bit shorter, might be more effective, but it's still a good short. Enjoy.

Thanks to SyFy Wire for the tip on this. Original description from YouTube: "A desperate criminal takes five people hostage without the knowledge that one has a secret, and time is running out." Instant is directed by filmmaker-producer Alex Albrecht - follow him @alexalbrecht. You can also find more of his work on his official website. The screenplay is written by Todd Beauchamp. Including music by Corey Allen Jackson; and cinematography by Jonathan Bruno. Executive producer Rod Roddenberry explains to SyFy why they made this: "We did it because we loved it and hopefully other people will too, but after the panel there were a few people that we talked to and heard from that shed a tear. Every time I watch it I get teary eyed. It’s definitely a personal project." For more info, visit Roddenberry's website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?