Watch: Chilling Horror Short Film 'Surveyor' Directed by John Panton

"Just don't get it anyone's way." Time for another chilling horror short film. This one is titled Surveyor, made by English filmmaker John Panton. It's a companion piece to Panton's other supernatural short film Line Signal. Surveyor is about a surveyor who is hired to inspect an abandoned mansion for a client who is looking to renovate it. As you can suspect, when he arrives and begins his work he discovers there's more to this mansion than expected. Spookiness ensues. The film stars Aidan Casey, Katie Villa, Alex Winters, Mike Wozniak, and Cromerty York. This is a good short set around one place with an eerie atmosphere.

Thanks to GeekTyrant for the tip on this short. Original description from Vimeo: "A surveyor encounters more than expected in a dilapidated mansion…" Surveyor is a supernatural short film written and directed by John Panton - see more of his work on Vimeo, including his other shorts Lot 13 and Line Signal. You can also follow John on Twitter @MeatBingo. Featuring a score by Nick Harvey. Filmed at the Poltimore House in Devon, England. The charity trust that runs the property was entirely supportive of the project, helping figure out how to film there. For more info, visit their Facebook page. To see more shorts, click here.