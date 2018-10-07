Watch: Deadly Dance Horror Short 'The Rizzle' Directed by Josh Tanner

"Try The Rizzle if you dare…" Hulu has launched a fun new competition called the Huluween Film Fest, featuring 8 horror shorts made by up-and-coming filmmakers. One of those shorts is this one - The Rizzle, made by Australian filmmaker Josh Tanner. The film is about a young woman who loves the roaring 20s. One night while watching videos on YouTube, she comes across a video for the dance routine called "The Rizzle" that she's never seen before. Starring Holly Rooth and Steven Bishop. Now that we're in October again, we're featuring new horror short films to get everyone, and keep everyone, in the horror movie mood throughout this month. This short is fun - I like the twist on The Ring concept and the chilling vibe. Enjoy.

Thanks to Josh for the tip on this. Description from YouTube: "Elena loves the roaring 1920s. A fondness she'll soon regret." The Rizzle is written and directed by Australian filmmaker Josh Tanner of Perception Pictures, written by Josh Tanner & Jade van der Lei, produced by Jade van der Lei & Josh Tanner. They also made the short film The Landing - find more of their work on their website. This short was produced for the Huluween Film Fest - a competition with 8 up-and-coming filmmakers making spooky shorts. The short with the most views as well as a vote from a surprise celebrity judge will win 10k and will be featured on all Hulu social media on October 31st. For more info, visit Hulu. To see more shorts, click here. Scary or not?