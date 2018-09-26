Watch: 'Do or Die' Short Basketball Doc Analyzes Gervin vs Thompson

"When the time came, I knew how to give the crowd something to stand up for." Now here's a terrific short film for sports fans. Do or Die is a short doc made by Dan Klores, who's also making a 20-episode series titled "Basketball: A Love Story" for ESPN. It's a journey back to the 1977-78 NBA season. The scoring title came down to the final day of the season, between "San Antonio's silky-smooth forward" George Gervin, and "high-flying Denver showman" David Thompson. They realized it was "do or die" that final day, and so the "greatest shootout in NBA history" took place - even though they weren't on the same court. There's no footage of the games, so this animates their games and uses interviews to tell the rest of the story. Enjoy.

The short was premiered by Vimeo Staff Picks. Original description for Do or Die from Vimeo: "It was the greatest shootout in NBA history… but the players were not on the same court." This short film is directed by filmmaker/producer Dan Klores, who also made the doc series "Basketball: A Love Story" with ESPN. "Peabody-Award winning director Dan Klores (Crazy Love, Black Magic, Winning Time) collaborated with producer Chris Isenberg (Dock Ellis & the LSD No-No) and animator Andy Baker. The film uses interviews with Gervin, Thompson and others along with distinctive water-color driven animation to recreate action from two legendary games." For more info on all this, visit Vimeo. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?