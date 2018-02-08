Watch: Edgar Allen Poe-Inspired, Gothic Suspense Short Film 'Bricks'

"You city boys - unbelievable." Would you like some wine with your short film? Check out this Edgar Allen Poe-inspired, "Gothic suspense thriller" short titled Bricks, about a wealthy stockbroker who hires a rough builder to renovate the wine cellar underneath his country house. In the shadowy cellar they find common ground at first, but then they'll have a falling out with chilling consequences. Not to be confused with Rian Johnson's directorial debut Brick, this film is a tense thriller about wealth, wine and the art of bricklaying. Bricks stars Jason Flemyng and Blake Ritson, directed by Neville Pierce. I dig all the uneasy tension in these two performances, this is such a nice thriller that allows the actors to play with the audience. Enjoy.

Short synopsis from Vimeo: "When a wealthy stockbroker hires a rough builder to renovate the wine cellar underneath his country house, the two men fall out with chilling consequences." Described by David Fincher as "a morbid yet classy take on a morbid classic." And described by Scott Frank as "Beautiful. Deliberate and creepy as hell." Bricks is directed by Neville Pierce (follow him @nevpierce), written by Jamie Russell & Neville Pierce, produced by Savannah James-Bayly, edited by Jim Page, featuring an original score by David Julyan. The film premiered at festivals in 2015, and won the Melies d'Argent award at the Abertoir Film Festival. For more info on Bricks, visit the film's Vimeo or IMDb. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?