Watch: Engaging Sci-Fi Short Film 'Kept' Questions Recording Dreams

"It's the intensity; it's the purity of what you are seeing. No conscious interventions." Now this is the kind of sci-fi I'm hoping to discover. Kept is a sci-fi short made by Colombian filmmaker Jaime D. González. After first playing at a few film festivals last year, the short is now online in full for viewing for free. Set in the near future when scientists have discovered a way to record dreams, those with ulterior motives waste no time exploiting those with the most powerful dreams. Starring Jairo Camargo & Manuel Sarmiento. This is much more of a thought-provoking, "Black Mirror"-esque sci-fi than anything with big action. It goes to some dark places, but I appreciate how far they take the dream recording concept. I want to watch more.

Thanks to ScreenRant for the tip on this. Original description from YouTube: "Scientists have discovered a way to record dreams, and those with ulterior motives waste no time exploiting those whose dreams are the most powerful." Kept is both written and directed by Colombian filmmaker Jaime D. González - follow him @jaimefilm. To see more of Jamie's films, visit his official website. Kept features cinematography by Luis Otero Prada; with music by Gustavo Pachón and Carlos Prieto. This originally premiered at a few film festivals (FrightFest, Screamfest, Mórbido) and picked up a few fest awards last year. Now available online thanks to Dust. For more news, follow the film on Twitter. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?