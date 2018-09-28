Watch: Erin Sanger's Short Film 'Mutt' About an Intervention + a Dog

WORTH WATCHING

September 28, 2018
"Is that a pitbull?" "Um, it's a mix. His name's Floyd. Lindsey said he could come." A bit of a different short film to feature today, much more somber and emotional. This one is titled Mutt, a 13-minute short written and directed by filmmaker Erin Sanger. The story is about a father and sister who stage an intervention. It's another film about addiction and the struggles that come with it, but with a nice canine twist. Mutt stars Corey Cost, Taylor Hess, and Noel Wilson. Plus the dog Booker T. playing Floyd. This is an excellent short film all around, from performances to cinematography. Another talented filmmaker to keep an eye on.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Original description from Vimeo: "A family's plan to stage an intervention unravels." Mutt is both written and directed by American filmmaker Erin Sanger, who has been making short films and other projects for years. Find more of her work on her official website or on Vimeo. Produced by Ben Altarescu, with cinematography by Brandon Roots, production design by Charlotte Royer. It first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year. This also won the Kathryn Tucker Windham Storytelling Award at the Sidewalk Film Fest. For details, see Vimeo. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?

