Watch: Fantastic Samurai Zombie B&W Short Film 'Sword of the Dead'

"Weary eyes have witnessed their final blossom. All that is left are withered fields, everlasting the shadow of death…" This short film is pure horror bliss. Sword of the Dead is a short made by filmmaker Stephen Vitale, a B&W action horror about a samurai who arrives on the shores of Matsuoka Island in 1644. There he discovers an island overrun with zombies. Starring Masami Kosaka, with Rome Kanda. I don't think we've seen samurais and zombies mashed together (have we?), but this is so awesome. I love the crisp, clean B&W and the performances from the lead is excellent. I definitely want to see more, what an opening scene.

Thanks to io9 for the tip on this. Original description from YouTube: "In feudal Japan a ronin returns home from exile to find the island he once knew plagued by a dark curse and overrun by the undead." Sword of the Dead is written, directed & edited by filmmaker Stephen Vitale (follow him @Stephen_Vitale), who also made the Star Wars short Hoshino previously. Featuring cinematography by David Bolen; music by Joey Newman. For the full list of credits, visit YouTube. You can also see a behind-the-scenes video on the making of Sword of the Dead here. For more of Vitale's films, visit his website. For more shorts, click here.