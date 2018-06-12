Watch: Wacky, Weird Animated Short 'Spell of the West' from Sam Lane

"What makes you think I can do this?!" In honor of the Annecy Film Festival for animation this week, I'm featuring a few animated short films that are worth watching. This one is titled Spell of the West, made by CalArts student Sam Lane. She made this as her third year film in the Experimental Animation program, and it's a fun film that's really about saving our environment and our planet. This is a super weird short, yet oddly enchanting and mysterious. I dig her visual style and the backdrops are exceptional. The voices could be improved, but considering this is a student short it's quite impressive. Watch when you have a moment.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip. Description from Vimeo: "On an isolated cacti farm, three stressed out birds ask a cowgirl to help put a stop to the elusive Ax-Man." Spell of the West is directed, written, and animated by the very talented, young filmmaker Sam Lane, as her third year film studying at CalArts in the Experimental Animation program. Featuring a score by Diego Gaeta. "I was interested in re-framing the environmental conversation with a deep respect and poetic appreciation for the natural world," she explains to SOTW. Find more of Sam's work on her Vimeo here. To see more shorts, click here. What did you think?