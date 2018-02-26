Watch: 'Galaktikon: Nightmare' Live-Action Intergalactic Metal Short

This is cool. Musician/filmmaker Brendon Small created this rad short film music video Galaktikon: Nightmare and it's a throwback to 80's sci-fi and horror. Technically it's only a music video for the song "Nightmare" from the album Galaktikon II: Become the Storm, but it's also a "live-action intergalactic metal short film" about a space pilot who gets captured and must escape. There's some crazy cool, very impressive sci-fi visuals in this, worth watching for them alone. "Practical effects may look fake, but they feel very real. That’s been something that drove us." Small raved to Nerdist about Tobe Hooper and Roger Corman. Even though it is a metal music video, it's worth watching just to see the throwback sci-fi visuals. Fire it up below.

Embedded originally from Funny or Die. Description: "The world of Brendon Small's Galaktikon has just gotten a little bigger with the debut of the high stakes, live action, intergalactic metal short film Galaktikon: Nightmare." The music video / short was produced by creator Brendon Small (Metalocalypse, Dethklok) and Funny Or Die. Galaktikon: Nightmare is written and directed by musician/filmmaker Brendon Small (follow him @_Brendonsmall), and it stars David Dastmalchian, Jill Janus, Steve Agee, and Patrick Jankiewicz. This music video was made as a promotion for Small's new album Galaktikon II: Become the Storm. For more on the short, visit Nerdist or the official website.