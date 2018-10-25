WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Goofy Horror Comedy Short Film 'The Thing I Never Told You'

October 25, 2018
"Three friends. Three secrets. One way out." Remember all those fun slasher movies in the 90s, like Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer? This amusing new horror comedy short film titled The Thing I Never Told You is a wacky spoof sort of inspired by those movies. The short is made by, written by, and stars Larissa Gritti, Lynn Justinger, and Matt Steiner, all three of whom a part of ellemelle pictures. They made this on a shoe-string budget and in a very short amount of time. The Thing I Never Told You is about three childhood friends who've reunited but are carrying around deep, dark secrets that could bring them closer together or tear them apart forever. Ha! This short is as odd and goofy as they come. Have fun.

Original description from YouTube: "In 1993, ten-year-olds Lynn, Larissa, and Matt promised to be friends forever, no matter what. Twenty-five years later, the trio has reunited, but each of them is holding on to a secret that, if revealed, will shake the others to their very core. Will these previously unknown truths bring them closer together, or will their secrets tear them apart… forever?" The Thing I Never Told You is directed by filmmaker Matt Steiner, made by ellemelle pictures ("our mission is to explore different film genres, in short form, through narratives with female protagonists"). The script is by Larissa Gritti, Lynn Justinger, & Matt Steiner. For more info, visit the film's official website. For more short films, click here. Your thoughts?

