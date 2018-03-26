WORTH WATCHING
Watch: Gorgeous Short Doc 'Land of Steel' Shot in Port Talbot, Wales
by Alex Billington
March 26, 2018
Source: Vimeo
"There's a shadow hanging over us, but there's a light that always guides us home… A light that may go out…" Wow, this is a gorgeous 2-minute short documentary. Land of Steel is from UK-based filmmaker Chris Thomas (also behind Cropped a few years ago) who made this film as a passion project. The short doc follows 70-year-old Port Talbot resident John, a retired worker and life long resident of Port Talbot as "he runs familiar paths, contemplating the shadows of uncertainty as the future of Welsh steel hangs in a precarious balance." There's a moment in this where it has that Blade Runner feel with a Vangelis-like score and vibrant shots of the industrial landscape. Shows how much you can achieve in only two minutes of time.
Description from Vimeo: "The Port Talbot steelworks have suffered many setbacks, closures and job losses in recent years, greatly effecting the local economy and community. We follow John (70) a retired worker and lifelong resident of Port Talbot as he runs familiar paths, contemplating the shadows of uncertainty as the future of Welsh steel hangs in a precarious balance." Land of Steel is directed by English filmmaker Chris Thomas (of the sci-fi short film Cropped previously), written by Chris Thomas & Tom Stanley; with cinematography by Lee Thomas, and music by Tom Player. "This film was made as a passion-project and we hope you enjoy it!" For more info on the short, visit the Vimeo page. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?
