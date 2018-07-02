Watch: Gritty Sci-Fi Action Short Film 'Ballistic' Made by Ryan Connolly

"I need you to get up. Keep moving." Give this short film a look if you're in the mood for some gritty sci-fi action. Ballistic is the latest short film made by Ryan Connolly, and it's set in a post-apocalyptic time in the future. There's not much more of an introduction beyond that, so jump right in and start watching now. Ballistic stars Hannah Ward, Rachel Hendrix, Mark Ashworth, Graham Powell, and Omid Zader. I really like how this short just starts and gets into things fast, without spending too much time trying to explain anything. Just put us right in the middle of it and we can figure it out as it goes along. Watch below.

Ballistic embedded directly from Vimeo. Original description: "In a post-apocalyptic world, a young woman fights for survival as she recalls traumatic events from her childhood." The short film is written and directed by filmmaker Ryan Connolly - creator of Film Riot who has made a few other cool short films previously including Ghost House and Proximity. Follow him on Twitter @ryan_connolly or visit his official website. Featuring cinematography by Chase Smith, and original music by Daniel James. For more on this, visit the film's official website or view their making of video here. To see more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?