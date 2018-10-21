Watch: Heartening Cycling Short 'Century' Directed by Mike Burton

"When you're young, you don't think about goals. Your dreams are your goals… Adventure is all around you… waiting. All you need is a little bit of courage." Time for a touch of inspiration. When the going gets tough, when it all seems hopeless, when there's nothing but darkness, a tiny bit of positivity can make all the difference. This lovely, heartening short film titled Century is exactly the dose of positivity we need right now. Made by filmmaker Mike Burton, Century is about a cyclist embarking on his first 100 mile ride (aka "century ride") juxtaposed with his son taking his first ride on his bicycle. It's really wonderful - just watch.

Description from Vimeo: "A simple story about a cyclist embarking on on his first century (100 miles) ride, paralleled with the challenges his son has taking his first pedal strokes of his own." Century is directed by first-time filmmaker Mike Burton, who also works as a colorist for Pretty Moving Pictures. Follow him @mlburton12 and on Vimeo here. Mike explained on Twitter: "I wasn't going to release my short film I sat on for over a year. It was personal. Then I realized I was being an idiot. Released [it just recently] and couldn't be more pleased with the response."