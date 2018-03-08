Watch: Hilarious Horror Comedy Short 'Smear' Directed by Kate Herron

"This might feel a bit cold." Watch out for what lies below. This short is so good! In honor of International Women's Day, we're featuring this fantastic horror comedy short Smear, written and directed by filmmaker Kate Herron (@iamkateherron), co-written by her writing partner Briony Redman. This short played at numerous festivals throughout 2017, and is now available online to watch for free. Smear is about a woman going for her first pap-smear test. It's a horror comedy inspired by Gremlins, Tremors and Little Shop of Horrors, which should be more than enough references to get you to watch it. Plus, it's just a great short with some honest humor and fun performances from the entire cast. More shorts like this, please! Have fun.

Thanks to @BFI for the tip on this short. Description from Vimeo: "Smear is a lube-tastic horror-comedy inspired by Gremlins, Tremors and Little Shop of Horrors, about a woman going in for her first pap-smear test." Starring Sophia Di Martino of the BAFTA-nominated Flowers, and Nick Mohammed. Smear is both written and directed by filmmaker Kate Herron - follow her @iamkateherron. From Vimeo: "Kate made the film to explore pap-smear anxiety, 'My friend told me my first pap-smear would be the worst thing that ever happened to me… it wasn't.'" The short played at the London Film Festival and other fests in 2017. For even more info on the short, visit the film's official website. To watch more shorts, click here. Thoughts?