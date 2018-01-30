Watch: Horror Short Film 'Behind' by Director Ángel Gómez Hernández

"He doesn't like it when people get closet o you." In the mood for something creepy while waiting for A24's Hereditary to hit theaters? Watch this horror short film titled Behind from Spanish writer/director Ángel Gómez Hernández. The film stars Macarena Gómez as Arianne, a divorced mother, obsessed with the idea of ​​her baby falling into the hands of her ex-husband. She meets Leonor during a children's birthday, an old woman who tells her she sees a terrifying looking man following right behind her. This thought plagues her more and more, and she begins living in a real life nightmare. "The recesses of the mind can become a labyrinth populated by monsters, but the maternal instinct is always more powerful than the deepest fears."

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this film. Embedded directly from Vimeo. Original synopsis: "A mother grapples with the notion of losing custody of her baby, just as a mysterious woman comes to her at a birthday party to warn her that something much more sinister would befall them." Behind is both written and directed by Spanish filmmaker Ángel Gómez Hernández, who has also been making other acclaimed shorts before this (see more on this website). Behind has premiered at various film festivals including the Toronto Film Festival last year, with more than 50 international awards and 500 nominations & screenings. For more info and updates, visit the short film's Facebook page.