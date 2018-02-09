Watch: Horror Short 'Your Date is Here' by Todd Spence & Zak White

"Maybe you got the dweeb?" Just in time for some Valentine's Day scares, enjoy this new horror short film from filmmakers Todd Spence and Zak White called Your Date is Here. It's nice and short (only 6 minutes!), with a fun premise, and it's effective at building up the suspense. Your Date is Here stars Becca Flinn and Dani Tiernan as a mother and daughter playing a board game one night. Things start to get weird and creepy as they keep playing, and then the pizza shows up. I'm always impressed by how easy it is to take such a simple premise, with only two characters, and create a short film that is actually effectively scary and gripping to watch. The power of great filmmaking! You don't even need a huge budget to make a good film.

Official description from YouTube: "After dusting off an old Mystery Date-style board game, a mother and daughter realize the game holds more evil than amusement." This short film Your Date is Here is written & directed & produced by filmmakers Todd Spence (follow him @Todd_Spence) and Zak White (follow him @TheZakW). It was made independently by both of them. Spence also made the other horror short film Where Is It, which we featured last year. Your Date is Here stars Becca Flinn and Dani Tiernan, with cinematography by Dave Jacobsen, and an original score by David Green. This also played at Fantastic Fest last year. For more info, check out the film's YouTube. For more shorts, click here. Did you enjoy this one?