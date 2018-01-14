WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Impressive Homemade 'Gremlins' Short Film 'Gremlins: Recall'

by
January 14, 2018
Source: Vimeo

Gremlins: Recall Short Film

"They don't normally does this?!" They're back! Don't feed them after midnight, don't let them get wet, you know the rules. While we wait patiently for the long-awaited official Gremlins reboot, or sequel, or whatever it is they're working on, we have this awesome fan film to keep Gremlins fans happy. Gremlins: Recall is a fan film made by filmmaker Ryan Patrick and a whole bunch of his Gremlins-loving friends. This is a seriously impressive fan film, with excellent production value and sleek cinematography, not to mention a good soundtrack (which you can download here). I love the way this opens with the infomercial, it's kind of deceptive at first, but plays right into the story. And now I really would like another official Gremlins movie.

Gremlins: Recall Poster

Here's the behind-the-scenes video for Gremlins: Recall featuring "some moments from our smartphones."

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Original description from Vimeo: "Gremlins: Recall is a fan film. We made it for fun, so don't sue us." Gremlins: Recall is both written and directed by Ryan Patrick (visit his website). He explains: "I had the idea to make a Gremlins fan film for a while now. I always wanted it to be a touch campy, a touch b-movie in feel. It's a careful balance, because you don’t want to just make a 'bad' movie. The original Gremlins is a classic, but it was a constant discussion of how do we update the tone and feel of the movie while (hopefully) doing the original some justice." Starring Katherine Rodriguez, Randy Irwin, Sarah Lilly, and Robert Wood. For more info, visit Vimeo. To see more shorts, click here.

Find more posts: Short Film, To Watch

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK