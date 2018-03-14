Watch: 'Isle of Dogs' Promo Features the Cast Discussing Doggie Love

"I admired Spots… I would love to have a dog like Spots." Fox Searchlight has released a fun new promo featurette for Wes Anderson's stop-motion animated movie Isle of Dogs, which hits theaters at the end of this month. Every movie records interviews with the cast while on set, to use for promotional purposes later. For this movie, they recorded these interviews with the cast, and then animated their interviews as the dogs they're playing. It's adorable. Anderson explains to Vulture: that after recording spontaneously, "we spent the next several months figuring out how to make those into the cast interviews." Isle of Dogs features the voice of Edward Norton as Rex, along with a huge ensemble: Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber, Tilda Swinton, Jeff Goldblum, Harvey Keitel, F. Murray Abraham, and Bob Balaban. I really, really love this film mostly because it's all about why dogs are the best. Enjoy.

Here's the "Cast Interviews" featurette for Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs, originally debuted by Vulture:

You can watch the first official trailer for Isle of Dogs here. Follow the film on Twitter @isleofdogsmovie.

The latest stop-motion animated feature film from director Wes Anderson, a co-production with Studio Babelsberg. Set in Japan, Isle of Dogs follows a boy's odyssey in search of his dog. Isle of Dogs is written and directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Wes Anderson, of the films Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, and The Grand Budapest Hotel previously. It's produced by Anderson, Jeremy Dawson, Steven Rales, and Scott Rudin. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year as the Opening Night Film - read our review. Fox Searchlight will release Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs in select US theaters starting March 23rd later this month. Go see this film in theaters! It's worth it. Who can't wait to watch?