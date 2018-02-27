Watch: Journey Through the 2018 Academy Awards-Nominated Films

"And the Oscar goes to…" With less than a week until the Academy Awards ceremony (on Sunday, March 4th), the discussions are heating up about who should / will / might win. Danish film podcast Filmnørdens Hjørne put together a special video titled "The 2018 Academy Awards Montage", taking us on a journey through some (but not all!) of the Oscar nominees from 2017. We've seen videos like this before, including one supercut of all of the nominees, but this is an exhilarating reminder of how exciting movies are. Editor Casper Christensen says: "You see these kinds of things during awards shows, and I always love how they make me want to see the movies they show clips from. So here's my bid for an Academy Awards montage."

Original description from Vimeo: "A journey through some (!) of this year's Oscar nominated films." The "2018 Academy Awards Montage" was made/edited by Casper Christensen, for the Danish film podcast Filmnørdens Hjørne. The 90th Academy Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, March 4th. Review the full list of nominees from 2017 here, before finding out who the winners are next week. This video uses the song "Strangers" by Sigrid. They don't include every last nominee, and none of the short films, but that's okay. I'm glad to see some vintage footage of winners at the end - for more videos from The Academy, check out their YouTube page. Less than a week left! Who do you think will win? Are you excited for the Oscars?