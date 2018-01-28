Watch: Learn About the Clay Aardman Animation Uses to Make Models

The latest stop-motion animated movie made by Aardman Animations is now playing in cinemas in the UK, and opens in theaters in the US in just a few weeks (starting February 16th). Early Man is their latest creation, directed by Nick Park (watch the final trailers). For a glimpse behind-the-scenes, Tested's Adam Savage got to visit Aardman in Bristol, England and take a look at their process of creating clay models and animating them to make a movie. The video he released focuses specifically on the modeling clay they use, and how they make it so the colors are perfect every single time. "Just what kind of sculpting material is used in making the stop-motion animation characters at Aardman?" Find out in the inside look video below.

Here's the "Tested" episode going inside of Aardman Studios to promote Early Man, direct from YouTube:

Set at the dawn of time, when dinosaurs and woolly mammoths roamed the earth, Early Man tells the story of how one plucky caveman unites his tribe against a mighty enemy and saves the day! Aardman's Early Man is directed by veteran Aardman filmmaker Nick Park, of many old Wallace & Gromit movies previously, as well as Chicken Run, The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, and A Matter of Loaf and Death. The screenplay is written by Mark Burton, James Higginson and John O'Farrell. StudioCanal will release Early Man in theaters in America starting February 16th, 2018 this winter. For more, follow @earlymanmovie.