Watch: Looking Ahead at This Year's Movies in 'First Cut 2018' Video

Are you ready to kick off 2018?! For a quick preview of the year ahead, check out this movie trailer mashup video made by JoBlo's Nick Bosworth, the same editor behind the Final Cut mashup retrospective year-end videos. There have only been a handful of trailers released for movies in 2018 so far, but there's quite a few exciting ones releasing in the summer that have already been teased - including Avengers: Infinity War, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Sicario 2: Soldado, and Alita: Battle Angel. We haven't seen any footage from Solo, Ant-Man, or The Predator yet - but hopefully sometime soon. If you're not yet excited about this year, this video should get you in the right mood for some big screen entertainment coming your way soon.

Thanks as always to Nick Bosworth (follow him @Nick_Boz) for cutting this together and launching it. This video features clips from trailers for 2018 movies, footage already released in the last year, giving us a tiny glimpse at some of the big screen moments we'll be enjoying this year. If you're wondering which movie is the one with Nicolas Cage smashing things up, it's Mom and Dad. I'm most excited about seeing Black Panther, Ready Player One, Solo, Annihilation, The Incredibles 2, Ocean's 8, Happytime Murders, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Predator, and so many others. For the full line-up of movies this year, visit our 2018 Release Schedule and watch all the latest trailers here. What is your most anticipated of 2018?